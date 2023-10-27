US physicians giving treatment to Khaleda Zia at Dhaka Hospital

WEB DESK

Three specialist doctors from the United States, who were called in for the treatment of Bangladesh’s Ex-Prime Minister Khaleda Zia have started treating on Thursday her at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chief Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment since 9 August at the Evercare Hospital Dhaka. She has been suffering from many health issues, including liver complications, kidney problems, heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis, for a long time.

The 78-year-old BNP chief is not allowed to travel abroad as she was imprisoned on 8 February 2018 after she was convicted in Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases.

Hamid Rabb, Christos Savvas Georgiades, and James Peter Hamilton, all well-regarded physicians from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, arrived in Dhaka from the US on Wednesday night.

Khaleda’s former physician Dr. Hussain said that expert doctors from US will meet with the medical board formed to examine Khaleda’s health and review various examinations and tests. Afterward, they will work with the medical board to decide on the course of action.

The medical board said the BNP leader needs a TIPS procedure for her treatment. However, healthcare facilities in the country lack the expertise and equipment required to perform the procedure.

The former prime minister Khaleda Zia was in jail for over two years. She was released on 25 March 2020 by the government postponing her conviction on conditions through an executive order.

On 12 September the home minister of Bangladesh issued a notification to suspend Khaleda Zia’s sentence and extend her release by another six months.