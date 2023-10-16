US, Israel and Egypt agrees to ceasefire in Southern Gaza

AMN / WEB DESK

US, Israel and Egypt have agreed to a ceasefire in southern Gaza today. It coincides with the reopening of the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt.

Palestinians with dual nationality and foreign nationals trapped in Gaza will be allowed to leave through Rafah. This is the only safe passage out of the region right now. Many Palestinian Americans have already gathered close to the crossing after the US government advised its citizens to move south to be ready for when it opens.

NGOs like ActionAid have also called for the crossing to be open for much-needed humanitarian assistance to come through to Gaza. More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas.