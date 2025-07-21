US House Foreign Affairs Committee Strongly Endorses FTO Tag for TRF

AMN

The US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has strongly endorsed the designation of The Resistance Front (TRF) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. The committee stressed that TRF’s violent acts demand international justice, not leniency. This follows the US State Department’s official designation of TRF, a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist. TRF claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists. The move intensifies global pressure on Pakistan to rein in terror groups operating from its territory.