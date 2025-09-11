US: Critical Injuries Reported in Colorado School Shooting

WEB DESK

In the United States, three teenagers, including the suspected shooter, were critically injured yesterday in a shooting at a school located in the foothills of suburban Denver. The incident was reported yesterday afternoon at the school grounds. It remains unclear what caused the shooting or how the suspected shooter, believed to be a student at the school, was hit.

This comes against the backdrop of a shooting that killed US President Donald Trump’s aide, Charlie Kirk, who was killed during an event at Utah Valley University. According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jacki Kelley, none of the law enforcement officers who responded fired their weapons, also investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat.