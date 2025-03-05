US blocks intelligence sharing with Ukraine after freezing military aid

WEB DESK

The United States has halted intelligence-sharing with Kyiv, according to a report by The Financial Times, a move signalling the continued and growing distancing of the US from Ukraine.

This move follows the Trump administration’s decision on Monday to suspend military aid deliveries to Ukraine and comes in the wake of a sharp deterioration in relations between the US president and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US intelligence cooperation has been crucial in helping Ukraine identify and strike Russian military targets. The report cited three officials confirming that Washington had frozen intelligence channels with Kyiv.

While the US has also formally prohibited its allies from sharing American intelligence with Ukraine, the report said that recipients with assets inside the country might still pass on relevant intelligence. However, officials quoted by the report noted that such sharing would not include time-sensitive or high-value intelligence, which is essential for Ukraine to carry out precision strikes on mobile Russian targets.