Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US blocks intelligence sharing with Ukraine after freezing military aid

Mar 6, 2025

WEB DESK

The United States has halted intelligence-sharing with Kyiv, according to a report by The Financial Times, a move signalling the continued and growing distancing of the US from Ukraine. 

This move follows the Trump administration’s decision on Monday to suspend military aid deliveries to Ukraine and comes in the wake of a sharp deterioration in relations between the US president and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

US intelligence cooperation has been crucial in helping Ukraine identify and strike Russian military targets. The report cited three officials confirming that Washington had frozen intelligence channels with Kyiv. 

While the US has also formally prohibited its allies from sharing American intelligence with Ukraine, the report said that recipients with assets inside the country might still pass on relevant intelligence. However, officials quoted by the report noted that such sharing would not include time-sensitive or high-value intelligence, which is essential for Ukraine to carry out precision strikes on mobile Russian targets.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Hasina to face trial in-person or in absentia, says Yunus

Mar 5, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India-UK ties key to stability and prosperity in volatile world says Jaishankar

Mar 5, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Top terrorist behind Kabul airport bombing 2021 apprehended: Trump

Mar 5, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

غزہ تعمیر نو کے مصری منصوبے کی عرب رہنماؤں نے توثیق کر دی

6 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

صدر ٹرمپ کا کانگریس سے خطاب: تجارتی شراکت داروں پر ٹیرف سمیت دیگر پالیسیوں کا دفاع

6 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US blocks intelligence sharing with Ukraine after freezing military aid

6 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

सरकार ने सोनप्रयाग से केदारनाथ रोपवे के विकास को मंजूरी दी

6 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!