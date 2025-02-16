US announces Europe not to participate in Ukraine’s peace talks

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States of America has announced that Europe will not participate in Ukraine’s peace talks. Keith Kellogg, Assistant to the US President and Special Envoy for Russia and Ukraine, made this statement during the global security conference in Munich, Germany, yesterday.

Mr. Kellogg is on a European tour until February 22 to further President Donald Trump’s objective of securing peace in the region.

Mr. Kellog’s statement came after Washington sent a questionnaire to European countries asking what they could contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for a European army, arguing that the continent can no longer depend on US protection and needs a strong military to earn respect from Washington.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has also urged Europeans to get their act together in supporting Ukraine.