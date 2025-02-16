Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US announces Europe not to participate in Ukraine’s peace talks

Feb 16, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States of America has announced that Europe will not participate in Ukraine’s peace talks. Keith Kellogg, Assistant to the US President and Special Envoy for Russia and Ukraine, made this statement during the global security conference in Munich, Germany, yesterday. 

Mr. Kellogg is on a European tour until February 22 to further President Donald Trump’s objective of securing peace in the region.

Mr. Kellog’s statement came after Washington sent a questionnaire to European countries asking what they could contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine. 

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for a European army, arguing that the continent can no longer depend on US protection and needs a strong military to earn respect from Washington. 

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has also urged Europeans to get their act together in supporting Ukraine.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July

Feb 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

White House Bans Associated Press from Oval Office & Air Force One

Feb 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Meta announces 50,000 km undersea cable project to boost Connectivity between India & US

Feb 16, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US announces Europe not to participate in Ukraine’s peace talks

16 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July

16 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

White House Bans Associated Press from Oval Office & Air Force One

16 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Meta announces 50,000 km undersea cable project to boost Connectivity between India & US

16 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!