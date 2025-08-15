Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US and Russia to hold talks in Alaska today to resolve Ukraine issue

Aug 15, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the US Joint Military Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, today.

This will be their first meeting since Trump’s return to the White House in January this year.

Ahead of the summit, Trump said, he believes Putin is ready to end the war in Ukraine, but peace would likely require at least a second meeting involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin convened a meeting in the Kremlin yesterday on preparations for the summit. Putin noted that, it is necessary to reach agreements that create long-term conditions for peace between Russia and Ukraine and throughout Europe.

President Putin hinted that Moscow and Washington could strike a deal on nuclear arms control during their summit on Friday in Alaska.

Earlier, after a virtual meeting with European leaders, the US president threatened Russia with very severe consequences if Putin doesn’t agree to end the war in Ukraine. If the summit goes well, Trump suggested his goal is to move toward a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.  

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urges Israel to drop West Bank building plan

Aug 15, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Three killed, 60 injured in Pakistan Independence Day celebrations

Aug 14, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Alaska, evacuation alerts ahead of glacial flood threat

Aug 14, 2025

You missed

CINEMA / TV

Golden jubilee celebrations of ‘Sholay’  

15 August 2025 9:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s exports rise 7.3% to 37.24 billion dollars in July; Imports up by 8.6%

15 August 2025 5:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India, Singapore explore new areas of cooperation during JWG meeting

15 August 2025 5:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US and Russia to hold talks in Alaska today to resolve Ukraine issue

15 August 2025 5:09 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!