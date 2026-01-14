US and regional partners open combined air and missile defence cell in Qatar

Last Updated on January 14, 2026 12:12 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The United States and its regional partners have opened a new combined air and missile defence coordination cell at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar to strengthen joint responses to aerial threats across West Asia. U.S. Central Command said the Middle Eastern Air Defence-Combined Defence Operations Cell has been established within the Combined Air Operations Centre at Al Udeid, which already hosts representatives from 17 nations coordinating military air activity across the region. The new cell brings together U.S. and regional personnel to improve integration, information sharing and coordinated planning for air and missile defence.

CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper said the move marked “a significant step forward in strengthening regional defence cooperation, adding that the cell would improve how regional forces coordinate and share responsibilities for air and missile defence across West Asia. U.S. Air Force Central personnel will work alongside regional counterparts to plan multinational exercises, conduct drills, respond to contingencies and share threat warnings. The launch of the new cell follows the opening last year of bilateral combined command posts for air and missile defence by U.S. Army Central with Qatar and Bahrain, which serve as hubs for integrated planning, coordination and operations.