Urdu Development Organization Expresses Concern Over NCPUL’s Inactivity

The Urdu Development Organization has raised a red flag over the prolonged stagnation within the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL). Highlighting a critical lapse in governance, the organization’s President, Dr. Syed Ahmed Khan, expressed deep concern that major projects aimed at the development of the language have been paralyzed for an extended period.

Two Years of Inaction

In a strongly worded statement, Dr. Khan revealed that despite receiving a response from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) regarding the council’s functioning, not a single formal meeting of the NCPUL has been convened in the last two years. He described this administrative silence as “alarming” and a major setback for the Urdu-speaking community.

Key Issues Highlighted:

Stalled Schemes: Essential programs related to financial aid, literary publications, and educational training are currently in limbo.

Administrative Paralysis: The absence of a functional Finance Committee has led to a massive backlog of pending proposals and approvals.

Growing Restlessness: The literary and academic fraternity is reportedly feeling a sense of unease as the premier body for Urdu promotion remains dormant.

“Schemes for the promotion of Urdu language and literature can only be effective if the institution itself is active,” Dr. Khan stated. “The current state of inactivity is causing irreparable loss to our educational and cultural heritage.”

Appeal for Urgent Intervention

The Urdu Development Organization has made a formal appeal to the Government of India and the Ministry of Education to intervene immediately. They are calling for:

The immediate convening of a general body meeting. The formal constitution of the Finance Committee. Emergency measures to clear the backlog of pending projects and grant approvals.

The organization emphasized that the NCPUL must be revitalized urgently to ensure that the mission of promoting the Urdu language across the country does not lose further momentum.