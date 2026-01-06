UNSC holds emergency meeting to discuss Venezuela Crisis and capture of President Maduro

Last Updated on January 6, 2026 12:59 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The United Nations Security Council emergency meeting is underway in New York to discuss the US operation in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. It is a move that has sent shockwaves through the region and beyond, and the UN Secretary-General has declared it a dangerous precedent that has been set.

The Security Council is meeting today under the agenda – ‘Threats to International Peace and Security’. Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, has delivered a statement on behalf of Secretary-General António Guterres. The meeting has been convened at the request of Colombia, backed by China and Russia.

The UN chief António Guterres told ambassadors there must be respect for national sovereignty, “political independence and territorial integrity,” after warning on Saturday that the US had set a “dangerous precedent” for the world order. Follow the historic meeting live below from the UN Meetings Coverage team, and UN News app users can click here.

Cuba’s delegate warned the Council that Washington, D.C.’s, “hegemonic and criminal plans” towards Venezuela have produced serious and unpredictable consequences for regional stability.

Accusing the United States of unilateral coercive measures, “economic asphyxiation” and even maritime terrorism, he said these acts show disregard for the Charter of the UN and international law.

He described the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores as driven by a quest for “control over Venezuela’s land and natural resources”, calling it “imperialist and fascist aggression”, and demanded their immediate release.

Brazil rejects Venezuela intervention, says ‘South America is a zone of peace’

Sérgio França Danese (Brazil) said his country firmly rejects the armed intervention in Venezuela, calling it a blatant violation of the Charter of the UN and international law.

Stressing that “South America is a zone of peace”, he warned that bombings on Venezuelan territory and the capture of its President “cross an unacceptable line”. International norms, he said, allow no exceptions based on interests or ideology.

Warning against spheres of influence, he linked weakened global governance to record conflicts, soaring humanitarian needs and military spending nearing $2.7 trillion.