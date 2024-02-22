इंडियन आवाज़     22 Feb 2024 11:39:21      انڈین آواز
United Airlines attempts to revive air route that was suspended during Israel-Hamas war

AMN

United Airlines said Wednesday that it will start flights from Newark, New Jersey, to Tel Aviv with a stoppage in Munich. It is an attempt to revive a route that was suspended in October at the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

United said its goal is to resume daily nonstop service to Tel Aviv starting 6th March from Newark on a Boeing 787-10. United said it “conducted a detailed safety analysis in making this decision, including close work with security experts and government officials in the United States and Israel.” The Israeli Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

