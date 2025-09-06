Union Minister Sonowal Inaugurates Green Hydrogen Project at Tuticorin Port, Tamil Nadu

AMN

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the green hydrogen pilot plant and several other development projects at V.O.Chidambaranar Port at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

He also laid the foundation stones for multiple projects, including the tenth container terminal spread over 7.4 hectares, a 110 kV (kilovolt) substation, and a 6 MW (megawatt) wind energy project for 59 crore rupees. He also planted trees at the Tuticorin port campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the shipping industry is witnessing massive growth through port-led development initiatives. He stated that the people of Tamil Nadu have benefited from various Central Government schemes and appealed to them to continue supporting the government. He emphasised that both the Centre and the State will work hand in hand for the welfare of the people. He also highlighted the Coastal Community Development scheme, which has been implemented to support communities living in coastal areas of the state.

The event coincides with the birth anniversary of freedom fighter V.O.Chidambaranar, fondly called Kappal Ottiya Thamizhan. The revolutionary leader set sail for India’s independence with his Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company, through which he valuable contribution to the country’s maritime self-reliance.