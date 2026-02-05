Anupriya Patel Discusses India’s Integrative Healthcare Approach at Dubai Summit

Last Updated on February 5, 2026 4:19 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel will participate in the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday. She will speak at a session titled “From Policy to Practice: Investing in the Future of Integrative Medicine.” on the third day of the summit

In an exclusive interview with Prasar Bharati ahead of the summit, Patel said the platform offers an important opportunity to showcase India’s approach to integrative healthcare. She noted that according to the World Health Organisation, 88 per cent of member states have traditional systems of medicine that are culturally accepted.

Patel said India has institutionalised integrative healthcare by including it in the National Health Policy 2017 and has operationalised it across primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare systems. She said Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the country provide traditional medicine services, including Ayush practices such as yoga and wellness. Ayush blocks have also been set up in secondary healthcare facilities, while national tertiary institutions are establishing dedicated integrative healthcare units. Patel stressed that education and training are key to long-term sustainability. She said exposure to Ayush practices is now mandatory in undergraduate medical education in India.

She added that extensive research is underway to establish scientific evidence for traditional medicine. The Indian Council of Medical Research and the Ministry of Ayush are jointly conducting clinical trials to support wider adoption of integrative healthcare. The World Government Summit is an annual global platform held in Dubai, bringing together world leaders, senior officials and experts to discuss the future of governance. The three-day summit concludes on Wednesday, February 5, wrapping up discussions on shaping future governments and addressing global challenges in innovation, technology, and sustainable development.