Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep S Puri Inaugurates the Indian Pavilion at ADIPEC 2023

The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2023) kicked off today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The event, which runs until October 5th, is expected to attract more than 160,000 attendees from 164 countries for its biggest edition ever.

ADIPEC 2023 is held under the theme of “Decarbonising. Faster. Together.” and brings together the global energy industry to advance decarbonizing today’s energy system and collaborate on tomorrow’s energy system. The exhibition features a rich programme that covers energy-related technology, innovation, collaboration, and digitalization.The event is taking place just seven weeks before the UAE hosts COP28, providing a platform for energy and related industries to align on the lower-carbon, high-growth future of energy.

The ADIPEC Exhibition will enable visitors to connect with over 2,200 global companies across 16 exhibition halls and 30 country pavilions including India. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the India pavillion at ADIPEC 2023.On the sidelines of the event the minister engaged in bilateral discussions with industry giants such as British Petroleum’s Interim CEO, Mr. Murray Auchincloss, at the India Pavilion. Other key meetings included sessions with Mr. Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman & CEO of Total, Mr. Anders Opedal, President & CEO of Equinor, Mr. Mele Kyari, Group CEO of NNPC Nigeria, and Mr. Olivier Le Peuch, CEO of Schlumberger.

This year, ADIPEC also includes four specialised areas that facilitate cross-sector collaboration and game-changing partnerships – Decarbonisation Accelerator, Maritime and Logistics Zone, Digitalisation in Energy Zone, Manufacturing, Industrialisation Exhibition and Conference.

ADIPEC convenes oil, gas, and energy companies and professionals to discuss and discover prospects and opportunities that will unlock new value in an evolving energy landscape. Hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), buyers and sellers meet, learn, and network during the event to develop business and discover new products, solutions, and technologies.

Several hundred ministers, CEOs, policy makers, and influencers are also attending ADIPEC 2023 to debate and share their knowledge on products and solutions that will enhance performance, increase efficiencies, and help optimize costs.

Experts from across the energy ecosystem and beyond have gathered in Abu Dhabi to address critical energy and climate challenges. ADIPEC 2023 is a timely and important event as the world works towards a more sustainable energy future.