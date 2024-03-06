Amit Shah Highlights BJP’s Decade of Achievements and Economic Growth at Mumbai Summit

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will determine the future of the nation for the next twenty five years.

Union Minister Shah was speaking at the India Global Forum’s annual investment summit NXT10 in Mumbai. Mr Shah stated that with a decade of demonstrated performance and a comprehensive roadmap for the future, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr. Shah highlighted that more than 40 policies have been implemented in the last decade, including significant initiatives such as the National Policy on Electronics, Make In India, Start-Up India, and Stand Up India, among others.

While highlighting the significant decisions taken in the last decade, the Union Minister stated that the Government has implemented over 50 primary decision measures, including significant initiatives such as demonetisation, the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Bill, the abolition of triple talaq, and the formulation of a new Education Policy. Mr. Shah stressed that the Government has set a precedent for performance-oriented politics, prioritising merit over familial or caste affiliations.

Mr. Shah highlighted that the Government has reached out to 60 crore people previously excluded from the economy under the Congress government, as they lacked bank accounts. He further stated that this administration has provided more than 10 crore people with gas connections, and over 12 crore people with toilets, facilitated tap water at home for more than 14 crore people, built more than 40 crore houses, and extended five lakh health insurance coverage to eight crore people.

Mr Shah stated that the country’s infrastructure has witnessed remarkable expansion and enhancement. The national highway network has grown from 91,000 km to 145,000 km. Moreover, the number of roads over bridges has increased from 4,000 to 11,000, while the number of metro cities has risen from five to 20. The airport infrastructure has seen substantial growth as well, with the number of airports increasing from 74 to 150, and the total number of airports uplifted from 400 to 825.

While highlighting economic upliftment Mr Shah said that under the UPA Government, the average GDP growth rate stood at 6.9 per cent, whereas it has now surged to 8.4 percent. Per capita GDP, which was at $3889 during the UPA era, has seen a significant increase, reaching $6000 presently. Inflation, which was at 8.2 percent, has been effectively reduced by the current government to below five per cent.