Union Health Minister to inaugurate Nagaland’s First Medical College

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will be on a one-day visit to Nagaland tomorrow. Dr. Mandaviya will officially inaugurate the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR), at Phreibagei in Kohima. Dr. Mandaviya will also unveil a monolith marking the occasion.

NIMSR is the state’s first Medical college and the National Medical Commission has allowed NIMSR to take 100 students for the first academic session of 2023-2024. The first batch of 100 MBBS students consists of 85 seats from the State of Nagaland and 15 seats filled from All India Quota.