Union Cabinet approves renaming State of Kerala to Keralam

Last Updated on February 24, 2026

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Union Cabinet today approved the proposal for the alteration of the name of the State of Kerala to Keralam. Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that, after approval of the Cabinet, the President of India will refer a Bill, namely the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, to the State Legislative Assembly of Kerala for expressing its views.

‘The Minister said that, after receipt of the views of the State Legislative Assembly of Kerala, the Government of India will take further action, and the recommendation of the President will be obtained for the introduction of the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, for the alteration of the name of the State of Kerala to “Keralam” in Parliament.’ He said the Legislative Assembly of Kerala had passed a resolution on 24th June 2024 to alter the name of the State of Kerala to Keralam.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approves three multitracking projects covering eight districts across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. The total estimated cost of the projects is nine thousand 72 crore rupees and will be completed by 2030-31. Mr Vaishnaw said the projects are doubling the Gondia-Jabalpur railway line, adding the third and fourth lines between Punarakh and Kiul in Bihar and also the third and fourth lines between Gamharia and Chandil in Jharkhand. He said it will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 307 Kilometres.

The Minister said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gave its approval for the development of the Civil Enclave at Srinagar International Airport, proposed at an estimated cost of 1,677 crore rupees. He said it will mark a major milestone in strengthening aviation infrastructure and connectivity in the Kashmir Valley. Mr Vaishnaw said the project scope also includes the construction of barracks for security personnel. He said the project spread over 73 acres.

The Cabinet approved the extension of the existing North-South corridor from GIFT City to Shahpur of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited. Mr Vaishnaw said it will be 3.33 kilometres long and include three elevated stations. He said the project is scheduled to be completed in approximately four years. The estimated cost of the project is over one thousand 67 crore rupees.

The Minister said the Cabinet approved enhanced delegation to POWERGRID from the extant guidelines on delegation of powers to Maharatna CPSEs for increasing the equity investment threshold from five thousand crore rupees per subsidiary to seven thousand 500 crore rupees per subsidiary. He said the approval will enable POWERGRID to expand its investment in its core business and support the evacuation of renewable energy capacity, helping achieve the target of 500 Giga Watt from non-fossil-based sources.

Mr Vaishnaw said the Cabinet approved the Minimum Support Prices MSP of Raw Jute for the marketing season 2026-27. He said the MSP of Raw Jute (TD-3 grade) has been fixed at five thousand 925 rupees per quintal for the 2026-27 season. The Minister said, this would ensure a return of 61.8% over the all-India weighted average cost of production. He said the MSP of Raw Jute for the Marketing season 2026-27 is an increase of 275 rupees per quintal over the previous Marketing season 2025-26.

The Union Cabinet today reiterated its commitment to make Seva Teerth a global example of sensitive, accountable, and citizen-centric governance. Mr Vaishnaw said, in the Seva Sankalp Resolution taken in the first meeting of the Cabinet in Seva Teerth today, the Cabinet resolved that in the journey to make India a prosperous, capable, and self-reliant nation by 2047, this premise will serve as a powerful centre of national aspirations.’ ‘The Union Cabinet reiterated its resolve that every decision taken in Seva Teerth will be inspired by a spirit of service toward 1.4 billion citizens and will be connected to the broader goal of nation-building. It also reiterated its resolve that every decision taken in these premises will be inspired by the sentiment of ‘Nagrik Devo Bhava’. The Cabinet took a firm resolve that with the new energy of Seva Teerth and the rapid pace of the Reform Express, the Government will fulfil its commitment to secure India’s place among the top three economies of the world in the near future.