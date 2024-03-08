Union Bank, Delhi office organizes several events for women employees and customers

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

On the eve of International Women’s Day, Union Bank of India Zonal Office Delhi organized series of events for their women employees and customers.

As part of the celebration Pinkathon was organized at Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium where more than 500 women employees participated.

Health check up program was organized on 6 and 8th March’2024 at different locations, wherein a large number of women employees taken benefit of health check up and also one Health talk – Webinar was organized for women related health issues.

Apart from that Union Bank of India Delhi Zone celebrated Women’s Day on 07.3.2024, at Kamani Auditorium, Ms. Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India was present as Chief Guest in presence of Mr. Kabir Bhattacharya, Chief General Manager, Zonal Office, Delhi.

On this occasion, Kabir Bhattacharya informed that Union Bank of India always taking care of their women employees. UBI has already started a unique program “Empower Her’’. Under this Program, a committee has been set up at Zonal Office, Regional Office and Central office level to understand women’s issues, counsel them, mitigate their problems and guiding for career progression and also assisting them to take up leadership roles.