UN Expert Sounds Alarm in combating child sexual abuse, exploitation

GENEVA – Despite significant global strides in legal frameworks and international cooperation, children worldwide remain under the “alarming and worrying” threat of being sold, sexually exploited, and abused. This warning was issued on Monday by Mama Fatima Singhateh, the UN Independent Expert on the sale and sexual exploitation of children, in her final report to the Human Rights Council.

While Ms. Singhateh acknowledged a growing global understanding of the interconnected nature of these crimes and a shift toward victim-centered justice, she emphasized that the scale of abuse remains a critical humanitarian failure.

The “New Frontiers” of Exploitation

The report highlights a rapidly shifting landscape where traditional forms of abuse are being amplified by modern crises. The expert identified several “new frontiers” that are heightening child vulnerability:

Technology-Driven Abuse: Digital threats and online sexual exploitation are intensifying at a pace that often outstrips current regulations.

Digital threats and online sexual exploitation are intensifying at a pace that often outstrips current regulations.
Climate & Conflict: Disasters and regional conflicts are creating unstable environments that perpetrators frequently exploit.

Extractive Industries: The expansion of industrial projects in remote areas has been linked to increased risks for local children.

A Call for Strategic Rethinking

Ms. Singhateh noted that while many countries have strengthened their criminal laws to hold perpetrators accountable, a “rethinking of strategies” is now mandatory. She urged nations to move beyond static legislation and invest heavily in technological solutions to counter digital predators.

Key recommendations from the report include:

Harmonized Legal Codes: Strengthening and enforcing laws that criminalize all forms of exploitation.

Tech Regulation: Stricter oversight of digital platforms and increased investment in online security.

Root Cause Focus: Addressing the economic and social disparities that make children targets.

Private Sector Partnership: Engaging corporations as active allies in child protection.

“Abuse is Not Inevitable”

In a powerful concluding statement, the UN expert reminded the council that the sale and abuse of children are not unavoidable facets of society, but the result of specific political and economic choices.

“We have the ability to choose to uphold and protect children’s rights,” Ms. Singhateh stated. “It is within our power to fill the gaps that make them vulnerable and build a world where every child is free from exploitation.”