इंडियन आवाज़     14 Oct 2023 01:31:20      انڈین آواز

UN chief urges Israel to ‘avert a humanitarian catastrophe’ after evacuation order

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Antonio Guterres is in ‘constant contact with Israeli authorities,’ says spokesman

AMN / WEB DESK

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israeli authorities to “avert a humanitarian catastrophe,” hours after an Israeli evacuation order in Gaza, according to his spokesman on Friday.

“Since last night, the Secretary-General and his team have been working the phones. He’s been in constant contact with Israeli authorities, urging them to avert a humanitarian catastrophe,” Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

The UN chief also had phone contacts with permanent representatives in New York and other officials in the region, said Dujarric.

“We need to ensure full support for opening humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip to prevent a further loss of civilian life. It is vital that Israeli authorities protect all civilians in UNRWA shelters including schools and protect all civilians,” Dujarric added.

He also stressed that the UN facilities must be protected at all times and must never come under attack in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The Israeli army late on Thursday informed the UN “that the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours,” Dujarric said in a statement late Thursday.

More than 423,000 Palestinians were displaced in Gaza since Oct. 7, with 270,000 of them having taken refuge in UNRWA shelters in the wake of Israeli airstrikes, according to the UN.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت ایک خودمختار اور آزاد فلسطینی ریاست کے لیے براہِ راست مذاکرات کو دوبارہ شروع کرنے کی وکالت کرتا ہے

بھارت نے ایک آزاد، خود مختار اور قابل قبول فلسطینی ریاست کے ق ...

صدر جمہوریہ دروپدی مرمو نے ویشنو دیوی بھون میں دو پروجیکٹوں کا آغاز کیا

@rashtrapatibhvn صدرجمہوریہ دروپدی مرمو نے آج جموں کشمیر کے رِیاسی ...

بھارت نے لڑائی سے متاثرہ اسرائیل سے اپنے شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے آپریشن اَجے کا آغاز کیا

بھارت نے اسرائیل سے اپنے وطن واپس آنے کے خواہشمند شہریوں کو س ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart