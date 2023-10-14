UN chief urges Israel to ‘avert a humanitarian catastrophe’ after evacuation order

Antonio Guterres is in ‘constant contact with Israeli authorities,’ says spokesman

AMN / WEB DESK

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israeli authorities to “avert a humanitarian catastrophe,” hours after an Israeli evacuation order in Gaza, according to his spokesman on Friday.

“Since last night, the Secretary-General and his team have been working the phones. He’s been in constant contact with Israeli authorities, urging them to avert a humanitarian catastrophe,” Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

The UN chief also had phone contacts with permanent representatives in New York and other officials in the region, said Dujarric.

“We need to ensure full support for opening humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip to prevent a further loss of civilian life. It is vital that Israeli authorities protect all civilians in UNRWA shelters including schools and protect all civilians,” Dujarric added.

He also stressed that the UN facilities must be protected at all times and must never come under attack in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The Israeli army late on Thursday informed the UN “that the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours,” Dujarric said in a statement late Thursday.

More than 423,000 Palestinians were displaced in Gaza since Oct. 7, with 270,000 of them having taken refuge in UNRWA shelters in the wake of Israeli airstrikes, according to the UN.