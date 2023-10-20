UN Chief Antonio Guterres visits Rafah border crossing between Egypt & Gaza Strip

AMN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has visited the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip today in a bid to get aid flowing into the besieged Palestinian enclave. Mr Guterres said that the UN is actively engaging with all the parties including Egypt, Israel, and the United States in order to have these trucks moving as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, a UN official said more than 200 trucks of aid were ready to move from Sinai in Egypt into Gaza. As per the agreement made earlier this week, a limited amount of aid is to be allowed into Gaza. According to media reports, the only road into Gaza is damaged. Egypt is trying to repair the Rafah crossing as 20 trucks are poised to cross the border.