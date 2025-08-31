Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Ukrainian former parliamentary speaker Parubiy shot dead

Aug 31, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in the western city of Lviv yesterday. The Prosecutor General’s office said a gunman had fired several shots at Parubiy, killing him on the spot.

A special operation, codenamed Siren, has been launched by the authorities to track down and arrest the suspected shooter. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the attack as a terrible murder.

Parubiy, rose to prominence during Ukraine’s Euromaidan mass protests, which advocated closer ties with the EU. He was also secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council from February to August last year.

