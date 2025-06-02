Ukraine strikes 5 Russian air bases in major drone attack

AMN

Ukraine launched a large-scale drone operation yesterday, targeting five Russian air bases across Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the attacks, stating that several aircraft caught fire, though no casualties were reported. Russia called the strikes ‘terror attacks’ and claimed that drone assaults on Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur were repelled.

However, Ukraine said the operation, prepared over 11 months by its Security Service SBU, destroyed around 40 aircraft, including nuclear-capable Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers. One of the strikes reportedly hit a military unit in the village of Sridni in Irkutsk first known attack in Siberia. A fire was confirmed at the Belaya air base, one of the targeted sites.