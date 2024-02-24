Ukraine marks 2nd anniversary of Russia’s special military operations

AMN

Ukraine marked the second anniversary of the Russia’s special military operations with an address by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the United Nations on Saturday (24th February 2024). Mr Kuleba said, some diplomats and observers did not believe that Ukraine would survive when war broke out in 2022.

Russian troops launched the operation against Ukraine two years ago today, beginning a long, grinding conflict. Several Western leaders, including the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen, are visiting Kyiv to express solidarity with Ukraine.

Over the past year Ukraine launched a counter-offensive attempting to retake territory from Russia, but this has largely failed.

Meanwhile, Russia’s envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia said that Moscow did not start the conflict and vowed that the Russian special military operation will not end until Moscow’s goals are achieved.

Two years after, the conflict has turned into a war of attrition along a front line in eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces have made recent gains as Ukraine faces a shortage of ammunition.