INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ukraine: Kyiv hit by deadly Russian missile, drone attack

Apr 24, 2025

At least two people have been killed and 54 injured, including children, in overnight Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. According to media reports, falling drone wreckage triggered a number of fires in the city, and there are fears that several people may be trapped under the rubble of a destroyed residential building. Blasts were also reported in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, which also came under attack. This comes just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump accused Volodymyr Zelensky of harming peace negotiations, after the Ukrainian president ruled out recognising Russian control of Crimea.

