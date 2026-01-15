The Indian Awaaz

UK temporarily closes embassy in Tehran

Jan 15, 2026

WEB DESK

The United Kingdom has temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran and withdrawn all diplomatic staff, citing a worsening security situation as tensions escalate following Iran’s violent crackdown on protests. Confirming the move, the UK Foreign Office said it has temporarily closed the British Embassy in Tehran, and it will now operate remotely.

The decision comes at a time of heightened regional instability, with reports indicating that US President Donald Trump is considering potential military strikes against Iran. The UK’s announcement followed a decision by the United States to evacuate some of its personnel from the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in West Asia. Earlier, the United States Virtual Embassy in Iran issued an advisory for American citizens to leave Iran.

