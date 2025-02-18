UK FORMER PM RISHI SUNAK VISITS PARLIAMENT HOUSE WITH FAMILY

LOK SABHA SECRETARY GENERAL WELCOMES SHRI SUNAK AND HIS FAMILY

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Mr Rishi Sunak, former Prime Minister of United Kingdom, visited Parliament House with his wife Smt. Akshata Murty and daughters Krishna and Anoushka, today. They were accompanied by Smt. Sudha Murthy, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha.

Secretary General, Lok Sabha, Mr Utpal Kumar Singh welcomed Sunak and his family.

During their visit, the Sunak family explored the Parliament House Complex, admiring its architectural grandeur. They visited notable sites like the Galleries, Chambers, Constitution Hall, and Samvidhan Sadan.

This visit is part of Sunak’s recent engagements in India. Just a few days ago, on 15 February 2025, he visited the Taj Mahal with his family.