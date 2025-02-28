Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

UK Development Minister Anneliese Dodds Resigns Over Cuts to Foreign Aid Budget

Feb 28, 2025

WEB DESK

British international development minister Anneliese Dodds has resigned over Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s decision to slash the foreign aid budget in order to boost defence spending. In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Ms. Dodds expressed her deep concerns over the recent cuts to international aid, which were announced earlier this week to fund an increase in defence spending. Dodds highlighted the detrimental impact of these cuts, stating that they will remove food and healthcare from desperate people and deeply harm the UK’s reputation.

