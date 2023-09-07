इंडियन आवाज़     07 Sep 2023 11:08:35      انڈین آواز

UAE sends 23 ambulances to Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates has dispatched a ship carrying 23 fully-equipped ambulances with all necessary medical, emergency and safety equipment to support the healthcare sector in Ukraine.

Salem Ahmed Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ukraine, said that the UAE continues its humanitarian efforts to support the essential needs of the Ukrainian people as part of its firm approach to ease the suffering of affected communities worldwide.

Majed bin Kamal, Head of Humanitarian Support and Assistance at the International Affairs Office, said the current supplies include 23 ambulances out of 50 to be provided by the UAE as part of its aid programme to the friendly Ukrainian people.

Since the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine, the UAE has provided urgent relief supplies to those affected, including donating 100 million dollars to Ukrainian civilians.

