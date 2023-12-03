इंडियन आवाज़     03 Dec 2023 08:44:05      انڈین آواز

U.S. strongly opposes relocating Gazans to Egypt or camps outside the enclave: VP Kamala Harris

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Asada, a member of the EPA's National Environmental Youth Advisory Council (NEYAC).
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Asada, a member of the EPA’s National Environmental Youth Advisory Council (NEYAC). @VP

AMN / WEB DESK

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday declared that the United States fiercely opposes the forced relocation of Gaza residents outside the enclave as Israel resumes its bombardment aimed at Hamas, or in the days and weeks after the war eventually ends.

In a statement after meeting with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt in Dubai, officials said Ms. Harris forcefully rejected the idea of moving Palestinians into Egypt or to refugee camps elsewhere, as she offered her strongest statement to date urging Israel to reduce the harm to civilians from its air and ground campaigns.

“The vice president reiterated that under no circumstances will the United States permit the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank,” the statement from the White House said.

Ms. Harris also rejected an idea suggested recently by some Israeli officials that the borders of Gaza could shrink after the war is over to create a security “buffer zone” between the coastal enclave and Israel. The United States would not permit “the redrawing of the borders of Gaza,” the statement said.

Ms. Harris issued the stern statements after a daylong diplomatic blitz with the leaders of four Arab countries in Dubai, where she was attending the United Nations global climate summit known as COP28. Her trip had been announced as climate-related, but she spent far more time meeting and talking with the Arab leaders about the Israel-Hamas war.

In Dubai Ms. Harris met with Mr. el-Sisi, King Abdullah II of Jordan and President Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates. She also spoke in a lengthy call with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the emir of Qatar.

Meanwhile the Israeli military bombarded southern Gaza on Saturday and ordered residents of several Palestinian border towns in the area to leave their homes, appearing to set the stage for a ground invasion in the south as hostilities resumed after the collapse of a weeklong truce with Hamas.

The Israeli demand for evacuations evoked similar orders the military gave before invading northern Gaza in late October, and it added to the fear and uncertainty hanging over Gaza’s 2.2 million people as a new phase appeared to begin in the nearly two-month war.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان اور امریکہ تجارتی تعلقات مزید مستحکم کرنے پر متفق

اے ایم اینہندوستان اور امریکہ نے دواسازی، سیمی کنڈکٹرز، سمی ...

انٹرنیٹ استعمال میں اضافہ لیکن رسائی میں امیر غریب کا فرق موجود

اے ایم این دنیا بھر میں انٹرنیٹ استعمال کرنے والوں کی تعداد ...

بزنس نامہ: صحت بخش غذا کی قیمتوں میں اضافہ

اقوام متحدہ کے ادارہ برائے خوراک و زراعت (ایف اے او) نے بتایا ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart