U.S. for extension of cease-fire between Israel and Hamas

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the Biden administration would like to see a new extension of the cease-fire agreement in Israel’s war with Hamas after the current one expires to secure the release of additional hostages held by the militant group and to ramp up humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.
 
As he prepared to make his third visit to the Middle East since the war began with Hamas’ October 7 attacks in Israel, Blinken said on Wednesday that in addition to discussing short-term logistical and operational planning, the Biden administration believes it is imperative to discuss ideas about the future governance of Gaza if Israel achieves its stated goal of eradicating Hamas.
 
Israel and Arab nations have resisted such discussions about future governance with Israeli officials concentrating on the war and Arab leaders insisting on immediate priority to end the fighting that has killed thousands of Palestinian civilians. The extension of the current deal expires later today.
 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that Israeli forces will eventually restart military operations after the conclusion of the current temporary cease-fire that has allowed for an exchange of hostages taken by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

