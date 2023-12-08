U.S.A. : The 4th wind-down GOP Presidency debate sees candidates quarrelling amongst themselves

From T N ASHOK

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama, Dec 07 : The fourth Republican National Committee primary debate witnessed the four qualifying candidates – Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Chruis Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy – quarrelling amongst themselves with new lines of attack as the clock ticks down to the first nominating contest of 2024 in Iowa on Jan. 15.

A new candidate emerged as the main target, and certain topics that hadn’t been broached before were covered. Other things stayed the same.

Out for Haley: Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley fielded the most attacks during the debate, as her poll numbers have been rising and she has gained new donor support and endorsements. She was hit by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Vivek Ramaswamy for her recent meetings with large donors and the support she has gained from Democrats and centrists.

Ramaswamy even claimed Haley was “corrupt,” writing it on his notepad and holding it up for the crowd. And while DeSantis didn’t go as far, he said her “Wall Street liberal donors” profit off of China, adding, “They are not going to let her be tough on China, and she will cave to the donors. She will not stand up for you.”

Haley retorted that her opponents were jealous of the looks she had gotten from new donors, including some of their previous backers. An apparent reference to the endorsements from the billionaire brothers David and Charles Koch from American for Prosperity which DeSantis lost out.

Ramaswamy further hammered Haley for her support of Ukraine, claiming she wouldn’t be able to name “three provinces in eastern Ukraine that they want to send our troops to actually fight for.”

The former biotech CEO said, “The only person more fascist than the Biden regime now is Nikki Haley,” pointing to a past call she made to verify social media accounts with the first and last names of people.

Untouchable Trump

As in previous debates, former President Donald Trump was left relatively unscathed by his opponents, except for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. While DeSantis suggested Trump’s age, 77, could present a problem and said the former president didn’t keep his campaign promises, such as constructing the southern border wall at Mexico’s expense, his critiques were few and far between compared to those he had for Haley.

Haley also hesitated to hit Trump, noting she supported his positions on trade. But she said his policies on China were lacking. “He allowed fentanyl to continue to come over,” she said. “He would give them technology that would build up their military and hurt us. He allowed the Chinese infiltration for them to buy up farmland to put money in our universities and to continue to do things that were harmful for America.”

This led Christie, who has based his campaign on stopping Trump from winning the nomination, to admonish his opponents. “They’re afraid to offend,” he said. “If you’re afraid to offend Donald Trump, then what are you going to do when you sit across from President Xi, sit across from the Ayatollah, sit across from Putin?”

Vicious Vivek

As moderator Megyn Kelly pointed out in one of her first questions, Ramaswamy has not held back in his combative criticism of his fellow candidates despite running as someone to unify the party. “For months, you campaigned as a unifier,” Kelly said. “Then you stood up at the first debate and attacked all of your competitors as bought and paid for.”

“You called Nikki Haley corrupt, accused Ron DeSantis of wearing high heels, and told Haley she should keep a closer eye on her daughter,” she recalled. “Can you see how this has led some to conclude you are not, in fact, a unifier and to question your authenticity?”

Throughout the fourth matchup, Ramaswamy mercilessly blasted his opponents, calling Haley corrupt, fascist, and former Vice President Dick Cheney in lipstick. He also claimed Christie couldn’t find three Ukrainian provinces on a map, adding he wants “to send your sons and daughters to go die in Ukraine.”

“Your version of foreign policy experience was closing a bridge from New Jersey to New York,” Ramaswamy told Christie before advising him to “walk yourself off that stage, enjoy a nice meal, and get the hell out of this race.”

Transgender Treatments Tiff

The topic of transgender procedures for minors was also spotlighted in Wednesday’s matchup. This allowed DeSantis to blast Haley over her stances on the topic in a heated back-and-forth.

“Nikki disagrees with me. She opposes the bill that we did to ban that. She said law should get involved with it,” DeSantis said.

Haley quickly claimed the Florida governor was lying “because he’s losing.”

“I signed it. You didn’t,” DeSantis responded to Haley, referring to a bathroom bill barring biological males from using female restrooms.

When Christie detailed his reasons for not supporting legislation to bar minors from getting gender transition procedures, he claimed it would be a slippery slope. DeSantis shot back at the former governor, telling him, “You do not have the right to abuse your kids. This is mutilating these minors. These are irreversible procedures.”

Ramaswamy, however, suggested even DeSantis wasn’t doing enough to address the matter. According to the former biotech CEO, DeSantis should ban the procedures, not only for minors but for people until the age of 21. He suggested withholding federal funds, similar to what “Reagan did in ’84” with highway funding to ensure the minimum drinking age was 21.