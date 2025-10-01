Trump’s Gaza ‘Peace Plan’ A Cover for Occupation, Not a Path to Justice: CPI

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 7:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEW DELHI

— The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India (CPI) today issued a scathing statement rejecting what it called Donald Trump’s “so-called ’20-point peace plan’ for Gaza,” criticizing it as a deliberate and discriminatory effort to manage the Israeli occupation rather than achieve genuine peace.

The CPI labeled the proposal an “exercise in vagueness and discrimination,” noting its failure to mention the West Bank and offering only the “faintest and most ambiguous reference to Palestinian statehood.” The party argues the plan leaves untouched the fundamental question of Israeli military domination and seeks only to manage the occupation on Israel’s terms, thereby ignoring the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The statement singled out the proposal to include figures like Tony Blair as “guardians of peace” as “outrageous,” asserting that his discredited role in past wars strips the process of any legitimacy. The CPI further criticized the plan for demanding that Palestinians make concessions and disarm while offering no credible mechanism for Israeli withdrawal or the dismantling of occupation structures, stating this unfairly shifts the burden onto the oppressed.

The Communist Party of India insisted that any genuine peace process must begin with an immediate ceasefire and the release of prisoners. Crucially, the party argued the process cannot be led by the very imperialist powers that have enabled decades of dispossession, and must instead be taken up by the countries of the Global South, including India. The CPI demanded that any real solution must guarantee full Palestinian statehood on the basis of the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, concluding that without this, the plan will only result in a “continuation of occupation under a new guise.”