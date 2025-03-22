Trump will ultimately respect Canada’s sovereignty, says Canada PM Mark Carney

WEB DESK

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that US President Donald Trump will ultimately respect Canada’s sovereignty and be ready for comprehensive trade talks because Americans are going to suffer from Trump administration trade war.

Mr Carney said talks with President Trump will not happen until they get the respect we deserve as a sovereign nation. The new Prime Minister said he wants a comprehensive discussion on trade and security with the Americans and not a one-off tariff discussion.

Prime Minister Carney met with Canada’s provincial leaders at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa for trade war talks. The US President yesterday repeated his statement that Canada should be the 51st state of the United States and that the US keeps Canada afloat. Prime Minister Carney, sworn in last week, still has not spoken with US President Trump.