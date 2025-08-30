TRAI Approves Eight Agencies to Rate In-Building Digital Connectivity

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has approved eight Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRA) to improve in-building network quality today. The Ministry said these agencies are now authorized to assess and rate digital connectivity in properties. TRAI has informed that the registrations are valid for five years, subject to rules and regulations.

The Ministry also mentioned that these agencies will assess connectivity as per the official manual and will give star ratings to buildings based on performance. It also said that these ratings will help buyers, tenants, and businesses make better decisions while choosing properties.