TikTok suspends service in US

The China-based owner of the popular social media app TikTok has informed its users in the United States that it is temporarily suspending its service in the country as a law banning it took effect on Sunday.

The law required ByteDance to sell its US business to avoid the ban.

A message notifying users in the United States of the suspension of service started appearing on their screens on Saturday afternoon if users open the app.

The message later changed to one that says, “A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now.”

The updated message further said “We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned.”

President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office on Monday, indicated in an interview with NBC News that he would most likely give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a potential ban in the country.

The decision is up to the next US administration