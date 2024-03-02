Three militants of Ansar Al Islam arrested in Dhaka

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Bangladesh Police arrested three members of the banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam from different areas of Narayanganj district in Dhaka division.

The arrested were identified as BM Bahauddin Ahammed alise Chamak, 28, son of BM Alauddin Ahammed from Aladatpur village under Narail sadar police station of Narail district, Md. Ali Akbar alise Jony,27, son of Shohorab Uddin from Golakandail village under Rupganj police station of Narayanganj district and Md. Ashraf Ali,28, son of Nurul Islam from Barogghoria village under Nilphamari Sadar police station of Nilphamari district.

Superintendent of Police of ATU Mahfuzul Alam Rasel said that acting on a tip-off, a team of ATU police conducted separate raids in different areas of Narayanganj district on Friday night and arrested them, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

Necessary legal action has been taken against the arrested accused, he said.