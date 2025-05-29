Three Indians missing in Iran; India takes up matter with Iranian authorities

AMN WEB DESK

The Indian Embassy in Iran said on Wednesday it had raised with Iranian authorities the case of three Indian nationals from the same family who went missing after arriving in the country on May 2.

The embassy said that India has urged Iranian authorities to trace the missing individuals and ensure their safety. It also said that the families are being regularly updated on the efforts being made.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Iran said: “Family members of three Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after traveling to Iran. The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities and requested that the missing Indians be urgently traced and their safety ensured.”

“We are also keeping the family members regularly updated on the efforts being made by the Embassy.”