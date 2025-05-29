Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Three Indians missing in Iran; India takes up matter with Iranian authorities

May 28, 2025
Three Indians missing in Iran; India takes up matter with Iranian authorities

AMN WEB DESK

The Indian Embassy in Iran said on Wednesday it had raised with Iranian authorities the case of three Indian nationals from the same family who went missing after arriving in the country on May 2.

The embassy said that India has urged Iranian authorities to trace the missing individuals and ensure their safety. It also said that the families are being regularly updated on the efforts being made.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Iran said: “Family members of three Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after traveling to Iran. The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities and requested that the missing Indians be urgently traced and their safety ensured.”

“We are also keeping the family members regularly updated on the efforts being made by the Embassy.”

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Civil Defence mock drill in states bordering Pakistan postponed

May 28, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

SC collegium recommends transfer of Chief Justices across 5 High Courts

May 28, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Mock drill tomorrow in districts bordering Pakistan

May 28, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

कैबिनेट ने वित्त वर्ष 2025-26 के लिए MISS के अंतर्गत ब्याज छूट को दी मंजूरी

29 May 2025 12:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

खरीफ सीज़न से पहले धान, दालों और तिलहनों के लिए MSP में वृद्धि

29 May 2025 12:18 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

NHRC ने झारखंड के देवघर में पुलिस हिरासत में एक व्यक्ति की मौत संबंधी मीडिया रिपोर्ट का लिया स्वतः संज्ञान

29 May 2025 12:15 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

देश में फसल उत्पादन रिकॉर्ड 3,539.59 लाख मीट्रिक टन रहने का अनुमान: शिवराज सिंह चौहान

29 May 2025 12:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!