The World Social Forum (WSF) 2024 concluds in Kathmandu today

AMN/ WEB DESK

The World Social Forum (WSF) 2024 concluded in Kathmandu today with a solidarity march involving diverse participants in Kathmandu. The 16th edition of the WSF that kicked off last Thursday witnessed over 50,000 participants from over 1400 organizations of 98 countries marking their attendance virtually and in person in various concurrent events. Various thematic panels, self-organized activities, cultural programmes and activities were organised which aimed at providing networking opportunities and collaborative actions as well as fostering discussions and formulating strategies for a more equitable and sustainable future.

Participants deliberated on a wide range of pressing issues including economic inequality, social justice, climate justice, citizen engagement, right to information, labour, migration, caste-based discrimination, gender equality, peace and sustainable development among others. The event came to a conclusion with 60 declarations from organizations worldwide pledging to collaborate towards the realization of another, fairer and more just world, said the Nepal Organising Committee.

Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the UN, had expressed his support in his solidarity message to the WSF 2024. The theme for this edition of WSF 2024 was ‘Another World is Possible’. It may be noted that WSF began in 2001 as an alternative to the World Economic Forum which is held annually in Davos, Switzerland.