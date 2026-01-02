The Power of the People, the Identity of West Bengal

Last Updated on January 2, 2026 5:26 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Trinamool Congress Foundation Day and the Rising Drumbeat of the 2026 Electoral Battle

By Aafreen Hussain in Kolkata

Every year, January 1 does more than merely mark the beginning of a new calendar year in West Bengal. It renews a movement, rekindles a collective emotion, and reaffirms a political resolve. This is the day the Trinamool Congress (TMC) observes its Foundation Day—not as a routine party programme, but as a celebration of a people’s movement rooted in resistance and identity.

Founded in 1998, the Trinamool Congress began as a revolt against political marginalisation. Today, standing on the threshold of the 2026 Assembly elections, it has emerged as the most formidable political force in Bengal.

“Maa, Mati, Manush”: Not a Slogan, but a Political Soul

Mamata Banerjee’s iconic call—“Maa, Mati, Manush”—has long transcended the limits of a campaign slogan. It has evolved into the political soul of Bengal. Each Foundation Day, this call turns into a collective oath for party workers and supporters, and now forms the ideological backbone of the approaching 2026 electoral battle.

Mamata Banerjee has stated unequivocally: “The protection of Bengal’s development and democratic rights remains the first and final priority of the Trinamool Congress.”

From Power Display to People’s Dialogue

Over the years, the character of TMC’s Foundation Day has undergone a significant transformation—from a conventional show of strength to a deep emotional and political dialogue with the people.

2019–2021: Resistance to citizenship laws and concerns over democratic erosion

Resistance to citizenship laws and concerns over democratic erosion 2022–2023: The ‘Jan Sunwai’ approach ahead of Panchayat elections

The ‘Jan Sunwai’ approach ahead of Panchayat elections 2024–2025: Centre versus Bengal narrative and the fight for federal rights

Centre versus Bengal narrative and the fight for federal rights Approaching 2026: “People versus the Politics of Pressure”

The stages may have changed and the issues evolved, but the message has remained constant:

Bengal will define its own identity.

Abhishek Banerjee: The Backbone of the Organisation

As National General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee has reshaped Foundation Day into an organisational compass. His consistent focus on grassroots empowerment has elevated booth-level workers as the true architects of Trinamool’s political strength.

As he often emphasises:“The real power of Trinamool lies in its booth-level workers.” The much-discussed Diamond Harbour Model has now emerged as the strategic blueprint for the party’s 2026 electoral roadmap.

When Foundation Day Becomes a War Room

This year, Foundation Day is no longer just a celebration—it has evolved into a launchpad of strategy, resolve, and political messaging. The themes are sharp and unambiguous:

Bengal versus the Centre

Defence of the Constitution and federal structure

A decisive battle for Bengali identity

Foundation Day now functions as Trinamool’s Roadmap of Resistance. The 2026 Assembly election is no longer being framed merely as a contest for political power. It is increasingly projected as a battle for the soul, dignity, and identity of Bengal.