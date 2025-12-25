Skip to content
Thu. Dec 25th, 2025
The Indian Awaaz
The Real Voice of India
Home
ADVERTISE
POLITICS
ABOUT US
BUSINESS
PROMOTIONAL
اردو
हिंदी
SPORTS
BIHAR ELECTIONS
WORLD
AMN
TOP AWAAZ
The Indian Awaaz wishes you a merry Christmas and a happy new year
Dec 25, 2025
MERRY CHRISTMAS...
Post navigation
US: 2 Dead, 20 injured after fire and explosion at a Pennsylvania nursing home
Related Post
AMN
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ
US: 2 Dead, 20 injured after fire and explosion at a Pennsylvania nursing home
Dec 25, 2025
AMN
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ
US: Los Angeles on high alert as powerful storms unleash floods and mudslides on Christmas Eve
Dec 25, 2025
AMN
BUSINESS AWAAZ
Sharjah’s Mleiha Dairy Enters Guinness World Records as Largest A2A2 Cattle Farm
Dec 25, 2025
You missed
AMN
TOP AWAAZ
The Indian Awaaz wishes you a merry Christmas and a happy new year
25 December 2025 2:00 AM
INDIAN AWAAZ
No Comments
AMN
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ
US: 2 Dead, 20 injured after fire and explosion at a Pennsylvania nursing home
25 December 2025 1:29 AM
INDIAN AWAAZ
No Comments
AMN
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ
US: Los Angeles on high alert as powerful storms unleash floods and mudslides on Christmas Eve
25 December 2025 1:22 AM
INDIAN AWAAZ
No Comments
AMN
BUSINESS AWAAZ
Sharjah’s Mleiha Dairy Enters Guinness World Records as Largest A2A2 Cattle Farm
25 December 2025 1:10 AM
INDIAN AWAAZ
No Comments