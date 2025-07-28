Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand, Cambodia to Hold Talks in Malaysia Today to Resolve Their Border Dispute

Jul 28, 2025

WEB DESK

The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia will meet in Malaysia today for talks aimed at resolving a deadly border dispute. Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will lead Bangkok’s delegation in the mediation effort. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet is also expected to attend the talks. The death toll in Thailand-Cambodia border clashes has risen to 32, and more than 130 people have been injured.

Cambodians are fleeing the border with Thailand as clashes continue for the fourth day. Thailand had declared martial law in border areas amid fighting with Cambodia. Tensions escalated after both nations exchanged fire along the disputed stretch of their shared border, prompting international concern.

Speaking to reporters in Scotland last night, US President Donald Trump said he warned both countries that future trade agreements with Washington would be suspended if hostilities continue. He added he believed the talks in Malaysia marked a step toward de-escalation. Cambodia and Thailand have traded accusations of artillery attacks in the hours since Trump said both countries have agreed to thrash out a ceasefire.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US and China to Begin Fresh Round of Trade Talks in Stockholm

Jul 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Train Derails in Southwestern Germany; 3 Dead, Several Injured

Jul 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China: Five dead in landslide in Yunnan province

Jul 28, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US and China to Begin Fresh Round of Trade Talks in Stockholm

28 July 2025 2:06 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Train Derails in Southwestern Germany; 3 Dead, Several Injured

28 July 2025 2:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China: Five dead in landslide in Yunnan province

28 July 2025 2:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Three Killed as Gunmen Open Fire on Protest in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

28 July 2025 2:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!