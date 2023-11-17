Telangana elections: Congress Manifesto promises cylinders at Rs 500, Rs 2500 monthly to women, free bus journey

The party has also promised to enact a new law to revamp TSPSC, on the lines of UPSC and preserve the structure of the Osmania General Hospital.
AMN / HYDERABAD
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge today released the Congress manifesto for Telangana Assembly polls scheduled to be held on November 30.
Kharge, who released the manifesto in the presence of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at Gandhi Bhavan promised that the Congress will implement the manifesto along with ‘six guarantees’ in letter and spirit, if it is voted to power in Telangana.
AICC President assured the people of Telangana that the Congress will fulfill all those assurances for which the separate state was formed. Speaking after releasing the party Manifesto in Hyderabad for Telangana Assembly elections, he said six declarations will be implemented in 100 days in letter and in spirit.
He said party manifesto, Abhaya Hastam- is an ultimate document for all congress leaders and cadres. The manifesto proposed a time-bound action plan for the government if Congress voted to power. It proposed cooking gas cylinders at 500 rupees, 2500 rupees monthly to women, free bus journey to women in the state, assistance of 15000 rupees to each and every farmer, and 200 units of free electricity to households. The manifesto also assured 5 lakh rupees for constructing houses for the homeless, 10 lakh rupees health insurance, and 4000 rupees for social welfare pension.
The Congress manifesto also assured youth that the first Gtop -I job notification will be issued on 1 February next year while job calendar will be followed meticulously.
Telangana Congress’ six guarantees
- Under the ‘Mahalakshmi‘ promise, Rs 2500 monthly financial assistance to the woman head of the family, a promise to bring down the LPG gas cylinder price to Rs 500, and free travel for women in state-run RTC buses is announced
- Under the ‘Raithu Bharosa‘ scheme, the party promised Rs 15000/acre crop support annually, and Rs 12000 to tenant farmers and agricultural workers. Also, Rs 500 as a ‘bonus’ per quintal to the paddy crop other than the MSP will be provided, the party said
- Under the ‘Gruha Jyothi‘ scheme, the party promised free power up to 200 units to every house
- Under the ‘Indiramma Indlu‘ (housing) scheme land for the landless, Rs 5 lakhs assistance for the construction of houses for the homeless, and 250 square yards of land for the Telangana movement fighters is announced
- Under the ‘Yuva Vikasam‘ scheme, Rs 5 lakhs worth of ‘Vidya Bharosa’ cards to students, assistance for coaching fees, and Telangana International Schools per Mandal will be established, the party said
- Under the ‘Cheyutha‘ scheme, Rs 4000 monthly pension to senior citizens and Rs 10 lakh worth of medical insurance under the ‘Rajiv Aarogyasree’ scheme will be delivered, it said.
Highlights of the Manifesto
- “Praja Darbar” (public court) is to be held every day at the Chief Minister’s camp office.
- After seeking forgiveness for the lives lost during the Telangana Movement, the Congress in its manifesto has vowed
- A monthly honorarium of Rs 25,000 to the parents or spouse of the martyrs of the first and second phases of the Telangana movement
- Government job to one member of their family.
- Cases against the Telangana movement activists to be withdrawn
- Allocation of 250 yards of house site.
- After facing heat for criticising the BRS government over providing a 24-hour power supply to farmers and claiming they only require a 3-hour supply, the Congress party has back-tracked and vowed uninterrupted free power for 24 hours to farmers.
- Crop loans for up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off and farmers can avail of interest-free crop loans of up to Rs 3 lakh
- With the crumbling infrastructure of BRS government’s Kaleshwaram project, the Congress has promised a judicial inquiry into its irregularities and corruption by a sitting High Court judge.
- In accordance with 73 and 74 constitutional amendments, the three-tier system of local bodies will be rejuvenated with its past glory by assigning the responsibilities, funds and management of local development works.
- All vacant teacher posts will be filled through Mega DSC within
6 months.
- A rural youth financial corporation will be set up with an initial capital of Rs. 1000 crores to provide self-employment opportunities by encouraging startups and small and medium-scale industries.
- The annual job calendars for Telangana state will be released and 2 lakh vacant posts will be filled transparently within a specified time period.
- Free internet through Wi-Fi facilities will be provided to all students.
- Increase the allocation of the budget for the education sector from the present 6% to 15%.
- The monthly salary of mid-day meal workers working in all government schools will be increased to Rs. 10,000.
- Around 6,000 closed schools will be reopened with better facilities.
- Four more IIITs will be set up similar to Basara IIIT.
- Knee surgery will be included under the Arogyasri scheme.
- “Bhumata” portal will be introduced in place of the Dharani portal and justice will be done to all farmers who have lost their land rights.
- Establishment of a “Land Commission” to resolve all land rights issues.
- Full land rights to the beneficiaries on 25 lakh acres that were distributed to the poor through land reforms will be implemented.
- A monthly honorarium of Rs 1,500 will be given to village panchayat ward members.
- An honorary pension will be paid to ex-sarpanches, ex-MPTCs and ex-ZPTC members.
- A village volunteer system will be introduced to help target groups to access various government programmes for the rural people.
- The monthly salary of Anganwadi teachers will be increased to Rs 18,000, and they will be brought under EPF coverage to ensure job security.
- The three DAs arrears that are pending to all government employees and pensioners will be paid immediately.
- Abolishment of the current Contributory Pension Scheme (NPS) and re-introduce the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
- A new PRC for government employees and TSRTC staff will be announced and its recommendations within 6 months.
- Payment of salaries of government employees on the 1st of every month.
- The monthly salary of Anganwadi teachers will be increased to Rs 18,000 and also they will be brought under EPF coverage to ensure their job security.
- Along with the completion of the merger of TSRTC into the government, two PRC arrears to RTC workers will be paid immediately
- Financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per year to every auto-rickshaw driver.
- Traffic challans will be cleared with a 50% discount through a one-time settlement scheme.
- Completely abolish belt shops.
- Establish three new corporations for the Madigas, Malas, and other SC sub-castes after the SC categorization.
- Increased reservations based on population will be provided for BCs after conducting a “caste census”.
- 5% reservation for nomadic tribes/denotified tribes in education and employment opportunities will be provided.
- A “BC Bhavan” in the name of Professor Jayashankar in every district headquarters will be constructed.
- Jangaon district will be named Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud district.
- Corporations for all castes of backward classes and allocate adequate funds.
- Implement a sub-plan for Backward Classes (BCs).
- Establish a special welfare board for EBCs.
- Institute a minority sub-plan with adequate funds.
- Rs. 1,00,000 and 10 grams of gold as Indiramma gift to the Hindu and Rs. 1,60,000 for the minority girls at the time of their marriage.
- Review and simplify the policy of compassionate appointments in the Singareni collieries.
- The Congress Party will not allow the privatization of the Singareni company under any circumstances.
- Bring the beedi workers under the purview of life insurance and ESI.
- Increase the ex-gratia for Toddy Tappers who have deceased accidentally to Rs 10 lakh.
- Provide Rs. 2 lakhs through DBT, directly to Yadavas and Kurmars for sheep rearing without middlemen.
- Provide social security to unorganized workers, such as construction workers, autorickshaw drivers, cab drivers, working for companies such as Swiggy, Zomato, Ola & Uber inline with the Rajasthan model.
- Revive the “Bangaru Thalli” scheme to provide financial assistance for every girl child born.
- Provide free electric scooters to every girl studying higher education and are above the age of 18.
- Establish “Old Age Homes” in all district headquarters.
- The issue of long pending house site allotment for Journalists in Hyderabad city will be resolved immediately.
- Provide Rs 5 lakh in cash to the families of deceased journalists.
- We will provide a monthly honorarium of Rs. 5,000 to public distribution ration dealers in the state.
- Supply fine rice on white ration cards.
- Establish a welfare board for Gulf workers.
- Increase the monthly pension for the disabled to Rs. 6,000.
- Issue gender reassignment certificates and identity cards to transgender people.
- Establish a residential sports school in each district.
- All the problems of home guards will be resolved along with salary revisions
- Pay a monthly pension of Rs. 3,000 to folk artists over the age of 50.
- Osmania Hospital structure will be preserved as a Heritage monument while ensuring modern healthcare infrastructure is developed within the hospital campus.
- New metro routes on the LB Nagar – Aramghar – Mehdipatnam – BHEL stretch will be constructed.
- Modernize the drains to make Hyderabad a flood-free city.
- Waive penalties on property tax and house tax arrears in municipalities, corporations, and gram panchayats across the state.
- Establish Basti public schools with all modern facilities in municipal and municipality centres.