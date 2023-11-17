Telangana elections: Congress Manifesto promises cylinders at Rs 500, Rs 2500 monthly to women, free bus journey

The party has also promised to enact a new law to revamp TSPSC, on the lines of UPSC and preserve the structure of the Osmania General Hospital.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge today released the Congress manifesto for Telangana Assembly polls scheduled to be held on November 30.

Kharge, who released the manifesto in the presence of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at Gandhi Bhavan promised that the Congress will implement the manifesto along with ‘six guarantees’ in letter and spirit, if it is voted to power in Telangana.

AICC President assured the people of Telangana that the Congress will fulfill all those assurances for which the separate state was formed. Speaking after releasing the party Manifesto in Hyderabad for Telangana Assembly elections, he said six declarations will be implemented in 100 days in letter and in spirit.

He said party manifesto, Abhaya Hastam- is an ultimate document for all congress leaders and cadres. The manifesto proposed a time-bound action plan for the government if Congress voted to power. It proposed cooking gas cylinders at 500 rupees, 2500 rupees monthly to women, free bus journey to women in the state, assistance of 15000 rupees to each and every farmer, and 200 units of free electricity to households. The manifesto also assured 5 lakh rupees for constructing houses for the homeless, 10 lakh rupees health insurance, and 4000 rupees for social welfare pension.

The Congress manifesto also assured youth that the first Gtop -I job notification will be issued on 1 February next year while job calendar will be followed meticulously.

Telangana Congress’ six guarantees

Under the ‘Mahalakshmi‘ promise, Rs 2500 monthly financial assistance to the woman head of the family, a promise to bring down the LPG gas cylinder price to Rs 500, and free travel for women in state-run RTC buses is announced

Under the ‘Raithu Bharosa‘ scheme, the party promised Rs 15000/acre crop support annually, and Rs 12000 to tenant farmers and agricultural workers. Also, Rs 500 as a ‘bonus’ per quintal to the paddy crop other than the MSP will be provided, the party said

Under the ‘Gruha Jyothi‘ scheme, the party promised free power up to 200 units to every house

Under the ‘Indiramma Indlu‘ (housing) scheme land for the landless, Rs 5 lakhs assistance for the construction of houses for the homeless, and 250 square yards of land for the Telangana movement fighters is announced

Under the ‘Yuva Vikasam‘ scheme, Rs 5 lakhs worth of ‘Vidya Bharosa’ cards to students, assistance for coaching fees, and Telangana International Schools per Mandal will be established, the party said

Under the ‘Cheyutha‘ scheme, Rs 4000 monthly pension to senior citizens and Rs 10 lakh worth of medical insurance under the ‘Rajiv Aarogyasree’ scheme will be delivered, it said.

Highlights of the Manifesto