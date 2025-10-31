The Indian Awaaz

Telangana CM to Conduct Aerial Survey of Flood-Hit Warangal and Hanamkonda

Oct 31, 2025

Last Updated on October 31, 2025 9:27 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the flooded areas in Hanamkonda and Warangal districts today. Heavy rainfall triggered by the severe cyclonic storm Montha caused extensive flooding and waterlogging across these districts.

The NDRF and SDRF teams have shifted over two thousand people to safety.

Normal life has been disrupted with stormwater inundating several localities and waterlogging on roads in different areas in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kaizpet. The authorities have deployed drones to deliver food to residents stranded in inundated areas like BR Nagar. Over a dozen flood shelter homes have been set up.  

An official release stated that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to speed up relief operations in the flood-affected areas in Warangal. He also instructed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to dispatch more SDRF teams and the required number of boats.

