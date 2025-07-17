Tata Technologies reports a Net Income of ₹1,703 million in Q1 FY26, up 5.1% YoY

Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Tata Technologies Limited (BSE: 544028, NSE: TATATECH), a leading global product engineering and digital services company, on July 14 announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.



Quarter ended 30th June 2025 results highlights.

• Total Company Operating Revenue stood at ₹12,443 million, down 3.2% QoQ.

• Services Segment Revenue of ₹9,637 million.

• In USD terms, Services Segment Revenues came in at $112.5 million.

• Operating EBITDA at ₹2,001 million; EBITDA Margin at 16.1%.

• Net Income was at ₹1,703 million; up 5.1% YoY.

• Net income Margin was at 13.7%. Vs 12.8% YoY.

• [LTM] attrition came in at 13.8% Vs 13.2% in the past quarter.

• Workforce strength was at 12,407.



Warren Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: “While the quarter began on a cautious note, client confidence strengthened steadily as the period progressed, reaffirming long-term commitments to product innovation and digital transformation. This renewed belief in building the future supported strong deal momentum, resulting in six strategic wins. As we look ahead, we remain optimistic about a sequential recovery in Q2 and a stronger second half of FY26. Our deal pipeline today is more robust than a year ago, and the early momentum we are seeing provides greater visibility and conviction in improved conversion through the year.”



Savitha Balachandran, Chief Financial Officer, said: “We achieved strong cash flow performance this quarter through consistent execution and disciplined working capital management, despite operating in a challenging environment. We continued to invest in priority areas, maintained financial strength, and drove efficiency across the value chain. As we progress through the year, our focus remains on executing with agility, strengthening strategic relationships, and delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders.”



Key highlights and recognitions:

• A leading European luxury automotive OEM has engaged Tata Technologies to deliver technical services across key domains including body engineering, digital product development, powertrain systems, and sustainability.

• A leading Asian Airline has partnered with Tata Technologies to deliver a fully integrated aircraft docking system—from concept and structural design to simulation, manufacturing support, and on-site installation.

• A leading global CV OEM has chosen Tata Technologies as a preferred engineering partner in a multi-year strategic engagement to set up a dedicated ODC, delivering end-to-end product engineering support across its brand portfolio.

• A leading North American global automotive Tier-1 supplier has selected Tata Technologies to deliver critical engineering support across multiple units, reflecting their increased trust in our ability to handle complex engineering projects.

• A leading global automotive contract manufacturer selected Tata Technologies for a multi-year, multi-plant SAP S4 implementation.

• Volvo Cars has selected Tata Technologies as a strategic supplier for product engineering, embedded software, and PLM—reinforcing our role in driving their transition to software-defined and sustainable mobility.

• Tata Technologies and Emerson have formed a strategic partnership to co-develop integrated testing and validation solutions for next-gen mobility—combining Emerson’s test expertise with our engineering and innovation scale.



