इंडियन आवाज़     29 Sep 2023 11:49:58      انڈین آواز

Tamil Nadu: Madras Court extends judicial custody of state minister Senthil Balaji till October 13th

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Tamilnadu, the Madras district sessions Court has extended the judicial custody of state minister Senthil Balaji till October 13th. Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14th this year accusing him of money laundering. The ED officials filed a chargesheet on August 12th in the case. 

The Minister’s bail plea was rejected on the 20th of this month. The Minister has been lodged at Puzhal Prison. Balaji was summoned before the Judge through video conference today. This is the seventh time that Senthil Balaji’s custody was extended. The case pertains to the period when he was a minister in the previous AIADMK Government. He presently continues to be a minister without a portfolio. in the DMK Government. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پاکستان کے بلوچستان اور خیبرپختوان خواہ صوبوں میں خودکش دھماکا، 55 افراد جاں بحق

AMN / WEB DESK ا پاکستان کے بلوچستان اور خیبرپختوان خواہ صوبوںمی ...

سرکار دو عالم ﷺ کی شخصیت سراپا رحمت ہے

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی سارے نبیوں کے سردار حضور اکرم ...

نوح فسادمیں ملزم بنایاگیاایک اوربے گناہ ضمانت پر رہا

مولانا ارشدمدنی کی ہدایت پر جمعیۃعلماء ہند کی قانونی امدادک ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

@Powered By: Logicsart