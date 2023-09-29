Tamil Nadu: Madras Court extends judicial custody of state minister Senthil Balaji till October 13th

AMN

In Tamilnadu, the Madras district sessions Court has extended the judicial custody of state minister Senthil Balaji till October 13th. Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14th this year accusing him of money laundering. The ED officials filed a chargesheet on August 12th in the case.

The Minister’s bail plea was rejected on the 20th of this month. The Minister has been lodged at Puzhal Prison. Balaji was summoned before the Judge through video conference today. This is the seventh time that Senthil Balaji’s custody was extended. The case pertains to the period when he was a minister in the previous AIADMK Government. He presently continues to be a minister without a portfolio. in the DMK Government.