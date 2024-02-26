Taliban releases Austrian far-right activist held in Afghanistan

AMN

The Taliban has released Herbert Fritz, an 84-year-old Austrian far-right activist who was apprehended in Afghanistan last May. The Austrian government officially announced Fritz’s release in a statement on Sunday, revealing that he had safely arrived in Doha, Qatar, earlier in the day.

The release was facilitated through the mediation efforts of the Qatari government. Fritz was arrested after he disregarded Austria’s longstanding advisory against traveling to Afghanistan, which had fallen back under the control of the Taliban in 2021.

Austria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been actively working on securing Fritz’s release since May, expressed gratitude to Qatar and the European Union representation in Kabul for their assistance.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer acknowledged the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his team for their “strong support in releasing one of our citizens from prison in Afghanistan.”

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to the “caretaker government in Afghanistan” for facilitating the Austrian’s release.