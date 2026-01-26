Syed Ali Mujtaba invited to discuss ‘Safeguarding Children in India’s AI Future

Last Updated on January 26, 2026 3:27 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

News Desk

Chennai-based eminent journalist and author, Dr. Syed Ali Mujtaba, is invited by the Institute for Governance, Policies and Politics (IGPP) to join a round table discussion titled ‘Safeguarding Children in India’s AI Future: Towards Child-Centric AI Policy and Governance.’

The discussion will take place on 17 February 2026, as part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

Dr. Syed Ali Mujtaba is a Chennai-based academic, journalist, author, and filmmaker. He currently teaches at Dr MGR University, Chennai. He is recognized for his work in journalism, media training, and social empowerment. He is known for advocating for skill-based education, vocational training, and capacity-building to support the socio-economic empowerment of underprivileged children.

The Institute for Governance, Policies & Politics (IGPP) is a Delhi-based think tank under the Vivek Manthana Foundation, dedicated to bridging the gap between ground realities and policy formulation. It focuses on social dimensions of digital ecosystems, media, politics, health, energy, environment, and livelihood, providing research-based, people-centric policy solutions.

The invitation reads, “Dear Dr. Syed Ali Mujtaba, “We are happy to announce that we have selected your participation in the roundtable panel discussion on shaping a more responsible, child-centred AI future.”

“This panel builds on a recent closed-door pre-event roundtable convened by IGPP, where experts across policy, academia, civil society, and industry engaged in a candid exchange on children and AI, and your name came up for consideration.”

This acknowledges your award at the Maeeshat Edupreneur Conference & Educational Excellence Awards on December 21, 2025, in Patna, Bihar. The theme there was: “Human Intelligence + Artificial Intelligence = The New Education Equation.”

“As AI systems increasingly influence what children see, learn, and experience online, the question before us is no longer whether AI affects children, but how deeply and with what consequences. The concern of their safety, rights, responsibility, and duty is impossible to ignore.”

“Keeping this in mind, we are happy to invite you to join us in shaping a more responsible, child-centred AI future. This discussion is designed to move beyond identifying risks and instead focus on what should be done across design, governance, and policy to ensure that AI systems genuinely serve children’s well-being.”

“The upcoming session opens that dialogue to a wider community—bringing together policymakers, practitioners, researchers, students, and civil society actors to collectively reflect, question, and learn.”

“We warmly welcome your participation in the roundtable discussion, as some conversations shape policy, others shape practice. This round table discussion does both.”