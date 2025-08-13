Supreme Court will look into issue of relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR: CJI

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai today said the Supreme Court will look into the issue of relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR.

The observation came from the apex court after a lawyer mentioned a plea on the sterilisation and vaccination of community dogs in Delhi and referred to a 2024 apex court order passed by Justice J.K. Maheshwari-led Bench that barred the killing of stray animals and emphasised compassion towards all living beings as an enshrined Constitutional value.

The CJI was referring to the verdict delivered on Monday by a Bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan, which directed municipal bodies across Delhi-NCR to immediately capture all stray dogs and relocate them to shelters.