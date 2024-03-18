FreeCurrencyRates.com

Stock Market March 18: Sensex ends 105 pts higher, Nifty above 22,050

Auto, metal stocks shine; Infosys falls 2%

Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty50 and Sensex showed mild gains at the end of a volatile day on Dalal Street today. Globally, investors remained on the back foot ahead of key central bank policy decisions due this week. 

Top gainers included Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and TCS, while Adani stocks underperformed. Mid and small-cap indices also showed lackluster performance. “With the US Federal Reserve’s decision looming on Wednesday, market volatility is expected to intensify. Investors’ attention is also shifting towards the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The Nifty 50 opened at 21,990.10 against the previous close of 22,023.35 and touched its intraday high and low of 22,123.70 and 21,916.55 respectively. The index finally closed 32 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 22,055.70.

The Sensex opened at 72,587.30 against the previous close of 72,643.43 and touched its intraday high and low of 72,985.89 and 72,314.16 respectively. The 30-share pack closed 105 points, or 0.14 per cent, higher at 72,748.42.

Shares of Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Mahindra and Mahindra were the top contributors to the rise in the Sensex. However, shares of Infosys, TCS and HDFC Bank ended as the top drags on the index.

